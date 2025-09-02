Daytime Road Closures In Salem Township

September 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Daytime road closures are planned in Salem Township this week.



On Thursday, motorists can expect daytime road closures on Dixboro Road between Pontiac Trail and North Territorial for a culvert replacement.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately two days to complete.

During the daytime roadwork, thru-traffic will be prohibited, and alternate routes are advised.



Local access for properties within the road closure will be maintained but delays are possible.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission reminds everyone to be especially mindful of construction equipment, personnel, and reduce speeds accordingly.