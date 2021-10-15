Daytime Road Closures In Northfield Township Next Week

October 15, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road work advisory has been issued for motorists traveling through a portion of Northfield Township next week.



Daytime road closures are scheduled for culvert replacement. The Washtenaw County Road Commission says the work will be taking place at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Nollar Road. The project is expected to get underway on Monday and last through next Friday.



The Road Commission advises that all schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.