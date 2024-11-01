Time To "Fall Back" Again - Daylight Saving Time Ends On Sunday

November 1, 2024

It’s time to change the clocks and “fall back” this weekend with the time change.



Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, marking a return to standard time.



Clocks will need to be set back one hour at 2am on Sunday, although it’s a much simpler task than in former years as most clocks and other devices automatically adjust.



Local fire departments remind residents and businesses that it’s also an opportune time to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.



Smoke alarms are said to be the best first line of defense as they are proven to reduce tragic deaths and injuries and it only takes a few minutes to change the batteries.