Daylight Decreasing In July

July 9, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





It's the first half of July, which means we still have lots of summer left...but the days now start getting a little shorter.



After the summer solstice, Southeastern Michigan began losing a few seconds of daylight each day, but as we get into July, that now goes up to about a minute every single day.



July 13th will be our last day with at least fifteen hours of daylight.



The rate of daylight loss will taper off a bit after the autumn equinox, and continue until December 21st, known as the winter solstice, when the whole process begins again.



All of this is thanks to Earth's tilted axis, which means that at each solstice, half of the planet is pointed away from the sun and the other half is facing it.



Photo: Dan Martin