Inaugural Day Of The Dead Latin Festival In Downtown Howell

October 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The inaugural Day of the Dead Latin Festival is coming to downtown Howell this weekend.



The Minority Education Freedom Foundation (MEFF) and Latinos En Michigan TV will host the cultural celebration taking place on Sunday, November 2nd from 7:30 to 9:30pm at the historic Howell Opera House.



The event will highlight the rich traditions of Día de Muertos - a holiday that honors the memory of loved ones through vibrant cultural expressions.



Attendees will enjoy music, art, and community engagement in a festive and family-friendly atmosphere that underscores the beauty and importance of Hispanic heritage.



In keeping with tradition, the community is also invited to participate by contributing to a community ofrenda (altar), where families can place photos, flowers, and mementos to honor their loved ones. The” collective space will serve as a powerful symbol of remembrance, unity, and cultural pride.



Liliana Ospina Herbstreith is co-founder of Latinos En Michigan TV and founder of the Minority Education Freedom Foundation. She commented “As organizations dedicated to empowering and uplifting Latino communities in Michigan, both MEFF and Latinos En Michigan TV are thrilled to bring this cultural event to Howell. This celebration is not only about honoring traditions but also about strengthening cultural unity and appreciation within our community.”



Ospina Herbstreith is a Columbian immigrant who came to Michigan 20 years, ago after falling in love with an American air force veteran stationed in Columbia. She has an extensive background and college degrees, earned her U.S. citizenship, and currently resides in Howell with her husband and two children.



Ospina Herbstreith hosts numerous events through her business ventures outside of Livingston Cunty but wanted to have one closer to home. Ospina Herbstreith told WHMI the “Hispanic community is very diverse and the traditions are very rich”. She said she hopes the local Hispanic and Howell communities come out and come together for the event, learn more about the traditions, and embrace them.



Community leaders and special guests will be in attendance, highlighting the event’s role as a bridge between cultures and a platform to recognize the diverse contributions of Hispanic families across Michigan.



The event is free but registration is encouraged. That link is provided.



The Minority Education Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities in Michigan—primarily Latino families—through entrepreneurial education, cultural initiatives, and financial literacy programs.



Founded in 2016, Latinos En Michigan TV is a digital news network that shares stories, information, and resources with the Hispanic community across Michigan. Its mission is to amplify Latino voices and celebrate their contributions to the state’s cultural, economic, and social life.