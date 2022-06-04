Registration Deadline Nearing For United Way's Day Of Caring

June 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s still time left to register to volunteer or submit project requests for the Livingston County United Way’s annual Day of Caring.



Wednesday, August 10th will mark the 20th Anniversary of Day of Caring in which hundreds of community volunteers come together to help those in need with service projects.



Day of Caring is dubbed as the largest one-day volunteer event in Livingston County.



Both individuals and large groups can be accommodated for projects. Volunteers can designate preferences for location, type of project, special skills and specific shift times or a full day commitment.



Worksite proposals are collected from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents and non-profit agencies. Officials say anyone can recommend a worksite and community members are encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help.



The registration deadline for both volunteers and work sites is Tuesday, June 21st.