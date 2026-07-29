Fugitive Wanted In Ohio Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit In Hamburg Township

July 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fugitive wanted in Ohio was arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Hamburg Township this week.



The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department issued the following release:



“On Wednesday at approximately 12:06am, a Hamburg Township police officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed westbound on M-36 approaching Chilson Road. The officer’s radar indicated that the vehicle, a silver 2025 Mazda CX-5, was travelling at 64 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.



The officer subsequently activated his emergency lights behind the vehicle and affected a traffic stop on M-36 west of Pettys. As the officer exited his patrol car to approach the vehicle, it sped off westbound on M-36 and the officer began pursuing it with emergency lights and siren activated.



As the vehicle continued westbound on M-36 it reached speeds of over 100 mph before entering the Village of Pinckney. The vehicle proceeded southbound on Dexter-Pinckney Road before slowing down near Honey Creek Court at which point the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and took off running westbound. The vehicle then proceeded to drive over a lawn on Honey Creek Court before continuing northbound on Dexter-Pinckney Road and then eastbound on M-36.



As the vehicle travelled eastbound on M-36 again reaching speeds of over 100 mph, a second Hamburg Township officer deployed Stop Sticks. The vehicle struck the Stop Sticks causing its front passenger tire to deflate. The vehicle continued eastbound on M-36 on three tires at a slower rate of speed of approximately 60 mph with both Hamburg Township officers now in pursuit of the vehicle.



The vehicle continued eastbound on M-36 until it proceeded southbound on Hamburg Road at which point one of the Hamburg Township officers performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver utilizing their patrol car to cause the suspect vehicle to spin out and come to a stop on Hamburg Road near Livingston Street. The driver (a 29-year-old male from Lathrup Village, MI) immediately exited the vehicle and ran in a northwest direction with officers losing sight of him.



A perimeter of the area was set up involving officers from Hamburg Township, Green Oak Township, the City of Brighton, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. Approximately an hour later, officers from the Brighton Police Department observed an occupied vehicle sitting in the area.



Upon questioning the driver of the uninvolved vehicle, it was determined that he was an Uber driver who had been called to pick a person up in the area. While speaking with the Uber driver, the driver received a text from the person he was to pick up. The text stated that he was waiting in the parking lot of Fifth Third Bank located at 7500 M-36. Officers responded to the bank and found the suspect concealing himself in bushes near the parking lot and he was taken into custody without further incident.



A check on the suspect revealed that he is wanted out of Ohio on an extraditable felony warrant for parole violation with an original charge of robbery. He was transported to and lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a multi-count felony warrant for the suspect including for Fleeing & Eluding-3rd Degree, Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer and for being a habitual offender. He was arraigned on those charges on 07/29/2026 and bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety.



The suspect currently remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail on the local charges and will face extradition to Ohio upon completion of the criminal proceedings in Michigan.



No injuries were reported in connection with this incident.



Inquiries related to this incident should be directed to Detective Kim Leeds at 810-231-9391, ext. 462 or via email at kleeds@hamburg.mi.us”.





The suspect has since been arraigned and was identified as 29-year-old Dawan Dionte Moore.



A check of 53rd District Court records shows additional charges were authorized for a total of five; two counts of fleeing a police officer 3rd degree, one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, one count of reckless driving, and one count of driving on a suspended license.



Moore is due back in court for a probable cause conference August 11th before Judge Shauna Murphy.