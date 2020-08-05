Reader Defeats Vailliencourt In Republican Primary

August 5, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com







Livingston County will have a new prosecuting attorney in 2021.



At last night’s primary former Livingston County Chief Judge David Reader soundly defeated incumbent Bill Vailliencourt by roughly 38.5-points in the race for the Republican nomination for county prosecutor. Reader stepped down from his position as Chief Judge to run for prosecutor on the platform of restoring integrity to the local court system following the Theresa Brennan-scandal.



With 100% of precincts reporting, Reader scored 23,847 votes to Vailliencourt’s 10,592. Reader will now go on to face Democratic nominee Ragan Lake of Brighton in the November general election.