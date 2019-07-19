Fenton's "First Gentleman" Passes Away

July 19, 2019

A man described as Fenton’s first gentleman has passed away.



David Osborn, the husband of Fenton Mayor Sue Osborn, passed away Wednesday at the age of 69 and had been battling pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8pm Sunday at Sharp Funeral Homes Fenton Chapel on Silver Lake Road, with a vigil service planned at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am Monday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on North Adelaide Street in Fenton. Osborn has worn many hats over the years and was employed by the Michigan Municipal League as a lobbyist and associate director and later worked for Sharp Funeral Homes and The Home Depot in Fenton. He served as chair of Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation and was Police Commissioner for the City of Lansing for nine years. He was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and reader; he taught REP classes and assisted with baptisms. He was also active in Big Brothers and Big Sisters and was a member of Knights of Columbus.



Those desiring may make contributions are asked to do so to the City of Fenton Sculpture Fund.