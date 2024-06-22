Suspect Arrested For Home Invasions Across Metro Detroit

June 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has been arrested who police say is responsible for multiple home invasions throughout Metro Detroit and the WHMI listening area.



Early Friday morning, detectives from the Waterford Police Special Operations Unit, along with officers from White Lake, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and West Bloomfield arrested 59-year-old David Alan Hudson.



Police say Hudson was arrested immediately after breaking into a home on Drake Road in Farmington.



At the time of arrest, officers recovered items stolen from the home as well as two handguns, burglary tools, and crack cocaine.



A search warrant was executed at Hudson’s home and stolen property was recovered from recent home invasions in Milford, Waterford, Troy, Farmington, Keego Harbor, and a number of other locations throughout Metro-Detroit.



Hudson is facing numerous felony charges.



Waterford Police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with other local law enforcement agencies to link recovered property to currently open home invasion cases throughout the area.