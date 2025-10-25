David Harvey Named October Veteran Of The Month

October 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named its October Veteran of the Month.



David Harvey served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1980 as a Military Police Officer and Investigator, earning the Army Commendation Medal. He later joined the Army Reserves, serving with a CID unit in Jackson, Michigan from 1987–1989.



Harvey is the Adjutant of American Legion Post 141 and has held roles as First Vice Commander and Post Service Officer. He also serves as Rider Service Officer for the Legion Riders.



Committed to supporting fellow veterans, Harvey volunteers as a mentor with the Livingston County Veterans Court.