Wixom Man Charged In Child Sexual Abuse Material Case

September 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Wixom man has been charged in a child sexual abuse material case.



27-year-old David Grosh is charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.



Auburn Hills Police executed a search warrant for defendant’s cell phone as part of a separate investigation. During a forensic examination of the phone’s data, investigators discovered images of child sexual abuse, including hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse with some material depicting prepubescent children.



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said “Every image uncovered represents unspeakable abuse of young children. This defendant’s alleged activity makes him complicit in that abuse. Holding him accountable helps protect the next child from becoming a victim.”



Grosh was arraigned Monday morning in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.



“I am proud of our investigators and the hard work that they put into this case,” said Auburn Hills Police Chief Ryan Gagnon. “What otherwise was a simple embezzlement investigation, turned into uncovering disturbing images and content that the suspect possessed. I would also like to thank the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Wixom Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.”



Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $125,000. Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.



Photo: ChatGPT