David Dugger Named 42nd Annual Fantasy Of Lights Grand Marshal

September 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has announced David Dugger as the 42nd Annual Fantasy of Lights Grand Marshal - recognizing his decades of community service, leadership, and commitment to one of Howell’s most cherished holiday traditions.



A Howell resident since 1974, Dave and his wife of 68 years, Alwilda, have built a life centered on family and community. Together they have four children, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



A release states the following:



Dave’s connection to Fantasy of Lights spans many years. An avid runner, he participated in the Fantasy of Lights 5K numerous times before becoming Race Director in 2018. Under his leadership, participation has grown to more than 800 runners and walkers annually.



A lifelong athlete, Dave completed 16 marathons, including two Boston Marathons, with his final Boston appearance at age 75. He continued running until age 82, inspiring others through his dedication, perseverance, and active lifestyle.



Dave’s impact extends well beyond Fantasy of Lights. He served with the Howell Jaycees, earned recognition as a U.S. Jaycees Senator and later served as President of the Michigan Jaycee Senate. He spent 12 years as a Trustee of the Howell Carnegie District Library, including four years as Board President. In 2007, he joined the Board of Directors for the Pregnancy Help Clinic, serving as Board President for many years and remaining an active board member today. His faith has also been an important part of his life through First Baptist Church of Howell and, more recently, Agape City Church.



A Purdue University graduate with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Dave spent 45 years with Detroit Diesel and MTU in a variety of engineering positions, including three years as a factory representative in Australia during the 1990s.



“Dave represents so much of what makes Howell special—someone who has quietly and consistently given his time, leadership and energy to this community for decades,” said Janelle Smith, President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. “His connection to Fantasy of Lights is especially meaningful, from running the 5K himself to helping grow it into the event it is today. It is a privilege to recognize Dave as our 42nd Annual Fantasy of Lights Grand Marshal.”



As Grand Marshal, Dave will lead the Fantasy of Lights Parade and be recognized for his extraordinary contributions to Howell and Livingston County.”



The 42nd Annual Fantasy of Lights takes place Friday, November 27th - bringing thousands of residents and visitors to downtown Howell to celebrate the start of the holiday season.



Festivities begin at 3:30pm on State Street with family activities, letters, and photos with Santa, live entertainment, music and vendors.



The Fantasy 5K costume contest begins at 5:30pm in front of the library, followed by the 5K at 6pm, and one-mile walk at 6:05pm.



The Fantasy of Lights Parade steps off at 7pm.



This year’s theme is “Let It Glow”. It invites parade participants to showcase their creativity and illuminate downtown Howell as Grand Marshal David Dugger leads the evening procession.



A link to a Chamber video of Dugger being surprised with the news is provided top.



For more information about Fantasy of Lights and related events, visit the bottom provided link.