David Deykes Named January Veteran Of The Month

January 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named it’s January Veteran of the Month.



David Deykes of Pinckney retired from the Army in 1994 with the rank of Major, culminating a distinguished service career spanning over twenty years.



A 1974 graduate of West Point, he served as a Commissioned Officer in various administrative capacities.



Deykes continues to serve through volunteer work, with a particular emphasis on the Putnam Township Senior Center and Gleaners Community Food Bank.