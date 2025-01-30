Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


The Livingston County Veterans Council has named it’s January Veteran of the Month.

David Deykes of Pinckney retired from the Army in 1994 with the rank of Major, culminating a distinguished service career spanning over twenty years.

A 1974 graduate of West Point, he served as a Commissioned Officer in various administrative capacities.

Deykes continues to serve through volunteer work, with a particular emphasis on the Putnam Township Senior Center and Gleaners Community Food Bank.