Man Heading To Trial After Local Chase & Crime Spree

September 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in connection with a brief chase and crime spree in Lyon Township is heading to trial.



46-year-old David Allen Adams of Detroit is facing a slew of criminal charges following incidents on August 14th. Some include home invasion, breaking and entering, fleeing police, and driving on a suspended license.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a home on Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township. A short time later, an attempted break-in at a home in Milford Township was foiled when the homeowner scared the suspect away.



Adams was driving a stolen Ford Econoline van from the Home Depot parking lot in Novi. Milford Police spotted the van and began pursuing it, along with deputies from Lyon Township and Metroparks Police. The chase lasted for about 10 minutes and ended when the van crashed. Adams was not injured and arrested. A sheriff’s vehicle suffered minor damage.



Adams was bound over for trial in two cases following court hearings this week. Records show that prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence.



Adams is scheduled to be arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court September 5th.