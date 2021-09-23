Dave's Hot Chicken To Open In Genoa Township

September 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new dining option is coming to Genoa Township and significant improvements are being made to an old eyesore building.



Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening up in the old Wendy’s location off Grand River, near the shopping plaza with Big Lots and Family Farm & Home. It was created by a group of best friends and started out in an East Hollywood parking lot and now has locations across Canada and the United States including California, Illinois, Las Vegas, Texas and Colorado. In Michigan, a Dearborn location is said to be opening soon.



It features chicken with varying levels of heat and sides such as fries and mac and cheese.



For the Genoa Township venture, approvals were granted administratively because there was no change in use from fast food to fast food and the building renovations were considered improvements. Permits were issued in mid-July.



Assistant Township Manager/Community Development Director Kelly VanMarter said they’re doing an extensive remodel inside, which includes removal of the atrium and replacing it with a new front façade and patio area. The height of the building will be increased to add a parapet wall to help screen mechanical equipment. The building exterior will be painted and new parking lot lighting is also proposed. An exact opening date isn’t known.



VanMarter told WHMI the Township is always pleased to see investment in the community and certainly filling vacancies along the Grand River corridor is a top priority – adding they’re happy to welcome them and wish them great success in the community.



Plan sheets are attached. Photo: Facebook.