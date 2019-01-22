Wednesday Fundraiser To Assist Local Vet Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

A recent brain cancer diagnosis has left a local veteran in need and a fundraiser is planned tomorrow to assist with mounting medical bills.



Howell resident Dave Imber is both a veteran and a police officer, but is struggling to make ends meet after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor considered a rare cancer with a poor prognosis. Medical costs have put Imber’s wife and two daughters, ages four and 14, in a difficult place financially while Imber is unable to work. To help out, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser hwill be held at the American Legion Post 141 on Grand River in Howell from 3 to 8pm tomorrow. A donation of $8 per plate is being asked and the event will also feature a silent auction. Imber joined the army in 2005 at the age of 24. He spent the next six years serving his country, including a stint in Iraq. After marrying his wife Julie in 2010, he spent time as a corrections officer in Livingston County. In 2017, he joined the Lathrup Village Police Department in Oakland County.



For those who can’t attend Wednesday’s fundraiser but are interested in donating, a link to a Go Fund Me page is provided. (JM)