Nationally Syndicated Cartoonist Coming To Hamburg Township Library

November 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A nationally syndicated cartoonist is coming to the Hamburg Township Library for a book event.



The Library is hosting Ann Arbor nationally syndicated cartoonist Dave Coverly for the release of his new compilation of dog cartoons “My Dog Ate My Comfort Food” on Monday, November 9th at 6:30pm. Books will be available for purchase the night of the event.



Release Below:



Since its debut in April 1994, Dave Coverly’s Speed Bump cartoons have delighted audiences with their hilariously absurd takes on life, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. This collection brings together his best canine-themed comics from the past decade, exploring everything from Westminster Dog Show after-parties to the deep philosophical mysteries of squeaky toys.



Coverly, a native of Plainwell, Michigan, is the creator of the cartoon panel “Speed Bump”, which runs internationally in hundreds of newspapers and websites, including the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, The Globe & Mail (Toronto), and the Detroit Free Press. His work was named “Best in Newspaper Panels” by the National Cartoonists Society in 1995, 2003, 2014 and 2022.



In 2009 the same organization gave him its highest honor, the prestigious Reuben Award, for “Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year”. His cartoons are published by several greeting card companies, which include American Greetings, Sellers, NobleWorks, and Woodmansterne (UK). Coverly’s cartoons have also appeared in The New Yorker, USA Today, The New York Times, Newsweek, Esquire, Ranger Rick, Jr., and have been a regular feature in Parade. He is also the principle cartoonist for BarkBox. More information can be found at www.speedbump.com.



Coverly earned his BS with a double major in Imaginative Writing and Philosophy at Eastern Michigan University, and received his MA in Creative Writing from Indiana University. In 2011, he was asked to give the commencement address at EMU, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts.



The Hamburg Township Library was founded in 1966. It first operated from a corner in the township office building. When the old lumber yard office building was purchased and moved onto land donated by the Les Belcher family, the library moved in. In 1975, the Charles Davis wing was added through the efforts of the entire community. Local firemen donated their labor; individuals, businesses and area groups gave money, materials and most importantly, their support.



In 2000, the township residents supported the idea of a new facility. Officials said “We now have a state-of-the-art library, while maintaining our traditional charm and personality”.



An event flyer is attached.