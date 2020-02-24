Dates Set For Opening Of Cinderella's Closet

February 24, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/news@whmi.com



It might be cold outside but spring and prom season are right around the corner and a local non-profit is again offering local students a chance to purchase formal wear at discounted prices.



Cinderella’s Closet is sponsored by LACASA Center, Snedicor’s Cleaners of Brighton and the LACASA Collection resale store in Howell. The eco-friendly effort allows students to buy gowns and party dresses for $25, with proceeds going back to LACASA for prevention efforts.



LACASA Youth Prevention Educator Cassie Glover says Cinderella’s Closet also helps to raise awareness among teen shoppers about self-esteem, self-respect and positive relationships. She tells WHMI they host the pop-up boutique twice a year – once before prom season and once before homecoming. Glover says it connects with prevention and awareness efforts so teens can easily reach LACASA but also know they’re accessible and involved.



Glover says dresses are donated year round and all of the funds raised go back into the prevention work they do at LACASA. She says Glover says they always have a wide variety of dresses and the Howell High School Fashion Club helps them make sure everything is in current style. She noted the Club will be hosting a fashion show next Thursday, February 27th at the Howell Opera House showcasing a selection from Cinderella’s Closet. Those feature dresses would then be brought back to offer at the boutique. The Fashion Show starts at 7pm and tickets are $5, with all funds going to LACASA.



Meanwhile, this year’s dates for the two-weekend Cinderella’s Closet are March 5th, 6th and 7th and then March 12th, 13th and 14th. Dresses are available to students only, who are required to present their school ID at check out. Dress scholarships are available. The LACASA Collection will also host a “Curtain Call” boutique featuring discounts on prom accessories March 19th through 28th. Photos of some of this year’s dresses can be viewed on the Cinderella's Closet Facebook page. Details can be found through the provided link. Facebook photo.