Lighter Turnout For Town Hall On Proposed Data Center

November 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community debate and concerns continue over a large-scale proposed data center on farmland in Howell Township.



A lighter turnout than past meetings of around 25 people for Monday night’s informal town hall gathering at the Howell High School Auditorium / Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



Environmental-related concerns were some of the most voiced; and community health and welfare. Others included traffic and impact on infrastructure; the paving of Marr Road, power outages and blackouts from strain on the grid; noise, and the impact on people and animals; and who stands to prosper financially versus general community benefit.



Another big concern for all appeared to be transparency; and why and when community members would finally learn who is behind the project. One resident questioned how the township could “go about business with a Fortune 100 company and not even know who they are?” – further questioning how to hold them accountable if things go wrong.



Some supporters at past meetings have referenced economic benefits, and general progress.



The meeting was not intended to answer any specific questions but rather to brainstorm community concerns and potential solutions.



The meeting was organized by local Realtor Aaren Currie and Facilitator Deb Drick. Both asserted they had no ill connection to the proposed project, although some residents in attendance did question their intent.



One resident questioned what authority either had to “hold this meeting and represent us?”, saying they felt it had no importance and the real meeting to attend is the township board.



Curie said “Livingston County is my community, as it is yours, and my skin in the game for this is so if anybody who has a concern, I can make sure I’m a voice to get it to the people to hear before the decision is made”.



Drick clarified she is not defending anybody and just asking questions of residents. When allegations were made about the meeting being nothing; Drick responded they were getting feedback and information that has not been put out there before.



The listed purpose of the meeting was “to gather and record concerns and ideas pertaining to the proposed data center…the meeting will not be directed by township officials, anyone in the VanGilder family, or any representation from the data center”.



Drick asked for a show of hands from those in the audience on each topic of concern that was raised and listed; to see if all, some, or the majority shared those concerns.



It was stated everything documented during the event would be compiled and publicly distributed.



Meanwhile, the Howell Township Board is scheduled to meet Thursday night in the same location. A Data Center Moratorium Ordinance is on the agenda, and can be viewed in the meeting packet.



Project information has been posted on the township website, as well as on a site by the VanGilder family. Links to both are provided.