Data Center Town Hall at Howell HS Monday

November 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local realtor Aaren Currie has organized a town hall Monday evening on the proposed data center for Howell Township. It's scheduled to run from 6 pm until 11 pm at the Howell High School's Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



Currie's flyer on social media states there will be no vote or debate of any kind. It states the town hall is only to create a list of potential issues, and brainstorming any possible solutions and outcomes.



"Disruptive or uncivil behavior will result in immediate removal from the premises," the flyer says.



Corey Alchin was the first to sound the alarm about the data center, and he continues to call for a six-month moratorium before any final decision can be made.



"Even if you're pro data center, your view is that this is going to be good for the community. And if you're against the data center, your view that stopping it is that it's going to be good for the community. We need to realize we're all on the same side. We're all on the same page. We need to come together even if we have differences, that we can work together and come to common ground," Alchin told WHMI News.



"We have to look at each other as people and as humans too. It's simple as saying we want to treat each other as the way we want to be treated. That's really something we need to fall back on."



Alchin is among those urging the community to turn down the temperature on the data center, and slow down the process so everyone understands how much water and electricity the $1 billion project will consume, along with any tax revenue and other issues.



"It doesn't matter if you're against the water use or electricity use, or against the master plan, because it breaks the master plan. Or, if you're not understanding and agreeing with the amount of tax revenue that's coming in. People have a right to be angry because this is going to change lives," he said.



"I know people are saying the property owner has a right to do what they want with their property, and they do. But this is going affect hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of homes, and people that expected their livelihood to stay rural. And it's flying in the face of that."



Howell Township Board of Trustees also will meet at Howell High School this Thursday evening. No decision is expected on the data center, but officials anticipate a large turnout.



Click below for a preview.



Photo courtesy of Aaren Currie.