DART Volunteer, Trainer Bernie Hager Passes Away

April 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



First responders and the community are mourning the loss of a man who dedicated years of his life to helping those involved in emergency situations.



Bernard “Bernie” Hager of Howell passed away last week at the age of 73. Bernie was a member of the Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) for the past 8 years. DART is an all-volunteer, independent organization that assists law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, first responders, and victims on the scene. DART Founder Roy Seifried said of Hager, “He was a kind, gentle soul. He was good to everyone. He had a lot of empathy- made sure the victims were taken care of, and made sure the firefighters and first responders were taken care of. He just did a great job. Everything the DART mission statement encompassed, he did. He was wonderful.”



Hager was said to have lived a simple life and preferred to surround himself with friends and family rather than technology. Seifreid remembered fondly how Bernie loved to tell stories, and would always preface them by saying “long-story short,” before telling, what always turned out to be, a long story.



Bernie is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 3 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life arrangement will occur at a later date, as posted on MacDonald’s Funeral Home’s website.



In lieu of flowers, Bernie’s family is asking for donations to be made to DART or the Michigan Humane Society.



(photo- macdonaldsfuneralhome.com)