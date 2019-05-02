DART Adds Second Truck To Cover Southern Livingston County

May 2, 2019

A second response vehicle and additional team members have been added to the Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team, better known as DART.



Now in its 7th year of operation, DART is an all-volunteer, independent organization committed to the health and well-being of firefighters, EMS, local police and other First Responders at the scene of house fires and other disasters.



The group’s second truck will be housed at Hamburg Fire Station #11 on M-36 in Hamburg Township and will cover the southern half of Livingston County. The group’s North truck is housed at Latson Road near M-59 in a garage is located near Howell Fire Station #22. Recently the two teams that make up Livingston County DART gathered together for a group photo, with 22 volunteers taking part.



DART has been in operation since February of 2012 and has assisted in the development of similar Disaster Response Teams in Washtenaw and Jackson County, with an additional Response Team currently being formed in Berrien County. (JK)