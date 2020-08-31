Dansville Duo Facing New Charges On Unadilla Store Break-In

August 31, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



New charges have been brought against a pair of suspects who allegedly broke into a Unadilla business earlier this year.



26-year-old Travis Sprague and 19-year-old Connor Marshall, both from Dansville, have already been bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for an incident that occurred at the Unadilla Store in Unadilla Township . They, along with a juvenile, are accused of trying to gain access to the ATM there. They were charged with attempted safe breaking, breaking and entering a building with intent, and possession of burglary tools.



A similar incident with the suspects took place at the store in April, and they have now been charged in that case, too. Sprague and Marshall will face the same 3 counts.



Their arrests followed a search warrant that was carried out on May 12th by Michigan State Police at a home in Dansville. Marshall was arrested on May 22nd by the Unadilla Township Police Departments, and Sprague was picked up on 29th in Manistee County by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team on a Unadilla Township warrant. He was held there until being transferred to Livingston County Jail. The arrests and charges were also assisted by officers from Jackson County, Lake County, and Manistee County police departments. The juvenile is expected to face charges in Ingham County, where he resides.



A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Marshall and Sprague on September 25th.