Dansville Man Enters Plea In Unadilla Store B&E

March 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A plea has been entered by an Ingham County man charged last year with breaking into a Unadilla Township business.



26-year-old Travis Sprague of Dansville entered a guilty plea Friday in Livingston County Circuit Court to a total of six charges for the incidents that occurred in February and April of 2020. Sprague, along with 19-year-old Connor Marshall, also from Dansville, and a juvenile, were accused of breaking and entering the Unadilla Store and trying to gain access to the ATM on both occasions.



Sprague agreed to plead guilty to two counts each of attempted safe breaking, breaking and entering a building with intent and possession of burglar’s tools. He’ll be sentenced by Judge Suzanne Geddis on April 1st as a two-time habitual offender.



Marshall pleaded guilty to similar counts last year and was sentenced to time served and 3 years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, meaning if he completes his sentence without incident, his criminal offenses will be removed from his record. Sprague was too old to qualify for that status.