Murder Charge Filed In Danielle Stislicki Disappearance

March 5, 2019

The Livingston County parents of a woman missing for two years await details on a murder charge filed against a man in their daughter’s death.



Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills hasn't been seen since December 2016. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference at 1:45pm this afternoon with members of the family and law enforcement to announce the latest in the case. Danielle’s parents currently live in Fowlerville. Floyd Galloway Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder. The offense date listed under Galloway's murder charge Monday is Dec. 2, 2016. He's currently in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a woman in a different case.



Police say the 32-year-old Galloway of Berkley knew Stislicki because he was a security guard where she worked. Her body hasn't been found. Galloway earlier pleaded guilty to attacking a female jogger on the Hines Park jogging trail in Livonia. He is serving a 16-35 year sentence at Alger Correctional Facility in Munising. Galloway's attorney in that case has said he's been wrongly linked to Stislicki's disappearance. (JM)