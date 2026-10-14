Man Charged With Threat Of Terrorism At Holly Music Event

October 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing criminal charges following alleged shooting threats at an outdoor live music event in Holly.



26-year-old Daniel James Gibson is charged with one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism for his alleged actions at the reopening of Andy’s Place in Holly.



The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says on the afternoon of October 10th, Gibson reportedly attempted to bring his own alcohol to the event and repeatedly climbed over the fence surrounding the event after organizers removed him. Gibson allegedly threatened to “shoot every person in there” or “shoot the place up” while reaching into his backpack. Police recovered a knife and several containers of alcohol from the backpack.



Prosecutor Karen McDonald said “There is no such thing as an ‘idle threat’ of mass violence. A community gathered to enjoy music and celebrate the reopening of a local business has a right to safety. The defendant’s alleged actions, while intoxicated and carrying a weapon, could have caused a panic and endangered everyone at this event.”



False Report or Threat of Terrorism is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.



Photos: ChatGPT and Google Street View.