Closures On Dancer Road In Dexter Township

April 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A daytime road closure is planned in Dexter Township this coming week.



On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Dancer Road between the Lima Township Line and Island Lake Road during daytime hours for unpaved road resurfacing.



The road will re-open at the end of each work day and remain open until work resumes the next morning. Access will be maintained for residents who live or work within the project limits.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately three days to complete.



The Road Commission advises all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.