Dance Teams Named For Annual Salute To The Stars

February 12, 2019

Local celebrities and business leaders will be taking to the dance floor for a fundraiser benefiting Livingston County Catholic Charities.



The annual Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition will be taking place this year on March 9th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. Four pairs are currently selecting their songs and working on dance routines with coaches to help raise money for Catholic Charities. The featured teams include Deb Drick and Rachele Evers, Marnie & Patrick Michel, Julie & Tom Lin and Rose Fodor & Joseph Savanyo.



Beginning February 17th, online voting will begin for a donation of $5 per vote. The dance team that collects the most votes online and at the competition will receive the Community Favorite award. A panel of judges will award the Overall Dance Competition trophy at the event. Dance team voting donations will support Catholic Charities’ Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention programs. Last year, more than $15,000 was raised to assist the charity serve over 1,000 seniors who were struggling to meet their daily needs.



Salute to the Stars will also feature a dinner, raffle drawings and more. Complete details are available through the link below.



Pictures are the 2018 winners; Leslie and Sam Johnson. (JK)