Dana Coon Selected New Principal of Fowlerville Jr. High

July 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools announces Dana Coon has been selected as the new principal of Fowlerville Junior High School, pending Board approval at the August Board meeting.



Ms. Coon most recently served as the Assistant Principal at Smith Elementary.



Ms. Coon’s experience includes 14 years of teaching 6th grade and additional experience working with 7th and 8th graders and she has a comprehensive understanding of the needs of middle school students. Her expertise in adolescent literacy and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) will be vital in her new role. Ms. Coon has lived in the Fowlerville community for 30 years and her children are Fowlerville Community Schools alumni.



"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Coon to her new position," said Matthew Stuard, Superintendent of Fowlerville Community Schools. "Her outstanding contributions at Smith Elementary have left a lasting impact, and we are confident she will bring the same level of passion and excellence to Fowlerville Junior High School."



Ms. Coon will continue to provide support to Smith Elementary staff and families as the district hires a new Assistant Principal at Smith Elementary.