Fowlerville Graduate Earns Top Honors At Marine Corps Boot Camp

June 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A hometown pride story is unfolding in Fowlerville as 2024 Fowlerville High School graduate Dakota Avila transitions from a skilled local tradesman into a distinguished leader in the United States Marine Corps.



The following release was issued:



“The family moved to Fowlerville in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic - seeking an expanded educational environment for their children. It proved to be a pivotal move for Dakota. While attending Fowlerville High School, he discovered a deep passion for hands-on work. During his junior year, he participated in the Engineering Technology program at the Wilson Talent Center, followed by the Construction Trades program during his senior year. Under the guidance and mentorship of his instructors, Dakota excelled, ultimately placing first in the SkillsUSA regional competition to earn a coveted spot at the state-level competition.



His talent did not go unnoticed. While competing at the state level, Dakota connected with a large, national employer. The very day after his high school graduation on June 2, 2024, he moved to Michigan's Thumb region for twelve months to launch his career in the skilled trades.



Even as he successfully built his technical skills—working grueling 80-hour weeks pouring concrete during the summer of 2025—Dakota found himself seeking a higher calling. Driven by a desire for service, he set his sights on the military.



By the end of the summer, Dakota committed himself 100% to preparing for his next chapter. He connected with Marine Corps Recruiter Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Rusk out of the Howell recruiting office. Dakota trained rigorously as a Poolee until officially shipping out to boot camp on March 17, 2026.



Dakota was assigned to Platoon 1030, Delta Company, 1st Battalion at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRDPI) in South Carolina. Over 13 weeks of intensive training, he fully embraced the rigorous physical and mental demands of the Marine Corps. He quickly developed an entirely new skillset rooted in leadership, welcoming new responsibilities and leading his peers with pride.



On May 30, 2026, Dakota and his platoon completed the grueling 54-hour final test known as "The Crucible," earning the iconic Eagle, Globe, and Anchor alongside the official title of United States Marine.



At the conclusion of boot camp, Marine Corps leadership recognized Dakota’s exceptional performance. He received a meritorious promotion to Private First Class (PFC) and was named the official Honor Graduate for Delta Company—the highest distinction a recruit can achieve in their company.



Following his post-graduation leave, PFC Avila will return to Livingston County to serve for a couple of weeks as a recruiter’s assistant, working alongside and learning from his mentor, SSGT Rusk. Upon completing his assistant duties, PFC Avila will head to North Carolina for his next phase of advanced military training.



The community congratulates PFC Dakota Avila on his incredible achievements and thanks him for his dedication and service to our country”.