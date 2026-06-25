Dairy Queen Armed Robbery Suspect Due In Circuit Court July 10

June 25, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com





A suspect charged in connection with last year’s armed robbery at the Dairy Queen in Hamburg Township is due back in court July 10.



Travell Rogers, 37, of Illinois, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing next month before Judge Matthew McGivney in Livingston County’s 44th Circuit Court.



Rogers is facing two felony counts of armed robbery in connection with the Sept. 17 incident at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 6450 E. M-36.



Hamburg Township Police told WHMI at the time that one masked suspect entered the business around 9:30 p.m., produced a handgun and held three employees at gunpoint while taking money and other personal items. Police also said two employees punched during the robbery were later taken to the hospital by Livingston County EMS.



Although the initial public description focused on one suspect inside the store, investigators later said they identified two suspects in the case.



Hamburg Township Public Safety said detectives Officer Kim Leeds and Sgt. Daniel Bromley worked with multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies for several months before warrant requests were submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.



The Prosecutor’s Office authorized armed robbery charges Dec. 29 against two suspects, both residents of Illinois. One suspect was arrested in Illinois in late January and later extradited to Michigan.



A second suspect remained at large as of Hamburg Township Public Safety’s March update and was being sought by federal authorities.



Police have not publicly detailed the second suspect’s alleged role in the robbery.

Rogers has not been convicted. The case remains pending.