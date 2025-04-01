Daily Lane, Exit Closures on I-96 Through Howell Area This Week
April 1, 2025
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
MDOT is scheduled to close the two right lanes of westbound I-96 from Chilson to Dorr for a traffic shift, beginning Tuesday.
According to the I-96 Brighton Project Facebook page, the double-lane closures will be from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm each day through Thursday, April 3.
"In conjunction with this double right lane closure, intermittent ramp closures will be required at the westbound I-96 exit ramp to Grand River Avenue (Exit 141) and the westbound I-96 exit/entrance ramps to/from Latson Road."
MDOT says the work is weather dependent and subject to change.