Rehab Project Starts Today On Section Of D-19 – Expect Delays

June 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews - news@whmi.com





Motorists in the Pinckney area should brace for delays as a road rehabilitation project starts up Wednesday, June 17th.



The Livingston County Road Commission will be doing work on Pinckney Road/D-19 between Rush Lake Road and Swarthout Road.



Director of Engineering Garrett Olson told WHMI it’s a mill-and-fill project in which they’ll be taking off the existing surface, do a little bit of widening with the shoulders, and then pave back new asphalt.



Olson said it is not a full reconstruction with the road fully shut down. He said D-19 will be maintained under flag control - with work expected to take about a month to a month-and-a-half. The would be roughly mid-to-late July, latest.



Olson cautioned there will be some back-ups as D-19 is pretty busy so it's advised to take an alternate if people are able.



A section to the north of this was done a couple years ago, and Olson said they’re just kind of continuing down the line with some rural federal aid money received.



Realigning the big sweeping curve is not part of this project.



Olson said there is potential future work to improve the curve at D-19 and Rush Lake Road but it is not included as part of this project.



Olson further reminded everyone to drive safely through construction zones, and listen to traffic control personnel.



Photos: Google Street View.