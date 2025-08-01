City Of Howell Seeks $6 Million Appropriation For D-19/I-96 Interchange Improvements

August 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell City officials are pursuing state funding to aid with improvements to the busy D-19/I-96 interchange.



Howell City Manager Erv Suida and Police Chief Mike Dunn testified Thursday before the Michigan House Committee on Appropriations in support of funding improvements to the D-19/I-96 interchange. The City of Howell is advocating for $6 million in state funding to address long-standing safety and traffic concerns at the vital transportation corridor.



Republican State Representative Jason Woolford of Howell has sponsored the appropriation request and is said to have been “instrumental in championing this critical infrastructure project for his district and the Howell community”.



Suida said “The D-19/I-96 interchange has been a priority for the City of Howell for many years. We are grateful to Representative Woolford for taking the lead on this effort and for recognizing the importance of these improvements to the safety, accessibility, and growth of our community.”



If the requested funding is approved, planning and construction on the long-awaited interchange improvements could begin soon - delivering long-term benefits for residents, businesses, and visitors traveling through the area.



The City said it will continue working closely with state officials and Representative Woolford to ensure the project receives the support it needs to move forward.





Photos: Google Street View