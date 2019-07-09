Czarnecki Resigns As Fenton Public Works Director

July 9, 2019

Fenton’s longtime Director of Public Works is leaving the city.



Dan Czarnecki tendered his resignation effective July 24th, saying he has accepted a position as Public Works Director in Lowell, near Grand Rapids. Czarnecki, who has held the Fenton position since 2011, is originally from the Grand Rapids area. The Tri-County Times says he will be joining former Fenton Assistant City Manager Michael Burns, who left in 2016 to become Lowell’s city manager.



Deputy Public Works director, Dan Brisson will handle the duties until Fenton City Council decides on a permanent replacement.