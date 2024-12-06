Cyber Attack at White Lake Township Hall Cripples Transactions

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





A $45 million township civic center project is now "on hold" in Oakland County’s White Lake Township after cyber criminals hacked the township’s finances. The attack, which took place on Nov. 21st, has crippled the township’s financial transactions.



The township is referring to it as a “sophisticated cybersecurity attack.” The hack has impacted a new issue of infrastructure bonds related to the planned civic center project, whose total cost is pegged at $50 million. The current township hall was built in the 1930s, and Township Supervisor Rik Kowall says it is grossly inadequate, due to the growth in the township. Kowall says the civic center project has been in the works for many years, but is now stalled for the time being due to the cyberattack.



Townships are far from the only entities that have been hit by cyberattacks in recent months. McLaren and Ascension hospitals in Michigan, among others, have been impacted by such attacks, and elected officials are noting weaknesses in firewalls and other systems designed to prevent just such attacks for patients and consumers.



A statement by White Lake Township Police Chief Daniel Keller reads, “White Lake Township learned on Nov. 21st that it has been a victim of a sophisticated cybersecurity attack that resulted in a compromised financial transaction related to a new issue of infrastructure bonds.



This matter is now under active investigation by federal authorities and impacted financial institutions, who are coordinating with the White Lake Township Police Dept. While this matter is under investigation certain aspects of the township’s new civic center project will be placed on hold. White Lake Township is conducting a comprehensive review of its internal systems and procedures.



No further detail of the incident are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. We are committed to being transparent, (and) as we learn more, we will keep you informed." - White Lake Township Chief of Police Daniel Keller