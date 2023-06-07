2023 Cyber Summits Scheduled in Novi This October

June 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Cybersecurity experts from around the country will present at the 2023 Michigan Cyber Summit and the first-ever High School Cyber Summit in Novi.



Cybersecurity experts are congregating in Novi this fall to talk with members of the public, area business leaders, and local high school students about the hot topic of cybersecurity and potential career pathways within the field.



This week, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Michigan Cyber Summit and the first ever High School Cyber Summit.



Both events will be held this October at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.



According to the Pew Research Center, more than 60% of Americans have personally experienced a major data breach. And a growing number of local public entities, such as township and village governments as well as school districts, are facing cyber-attacks.



Michigan is recognized as a national leader in cybersecurity, with a portal for residents to explore cybersecurity information, resources, and training available on Michigan.gov. The 2023 summits, according to the DTMB, serves as an annual platform for regional, national, and international thought leadership.



On October 18th, the 12th annual Michigan Cyber Summit will bring together experts from across the country to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends impacting education, business, information technology, economic development, law enforcement, and personal safety.



The event is open to the public and will feature information for business professionals, educators, law enforcement, and government officials.



The agenda features internationally recognized keynote speakers and panelists, as well as experts from across the country, to lead breakout session on a variety of industry topics.



Tickets for the event are $95 for attendees, $80 for government employees and members of the military, and $50 for college students and includes a continental breakfast, lunch, and light snacks throughout the day. The agenda will be updated on the summit website as speakers, sponsors, and breakout sessions are confirmed.



On Thursday, Oct. 19, the DTMB will host the first-ever High School Cyber Summit at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.



This new event will bring together over 500 high school students from across the state to take part in a half-day agenda created to educate them on cybersecurity trends and best practices. The High School Cyber Summit will showcase a variety of career opportunities available in cybersecurity and outline the path to land those jobs.



To register for the new 2023 Michigan High School Cyber Summit, visit the event website. The registration price is $35 per person and includes lunch and refreshments throughout the day. The agenda for the High School Cyber Summit will be updated as speakers and sponsors are confirmed.



“We are excited to host the first ever Michigan High School Cyber Summit. Michigan students have long been a part of past summits, but this event will be focused solely on them and highlighting the exciting opportunities in cybersecurity,” said Laura Clark, Michigan chief information officer.



In addition to the High School Cyber Summit, students also have the opportunity to flex their digital muscles in the eighth annual Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge. The challenge is a learning opportunity for all Michigan high school students, including those involved in homeschooling, after-school, youth development, and apprenticeship programs.



During the event, which is designed to prepare the next generation of cyber professionals, students will showcase their skills in information technology, computer science, and cybersecurity in a two-round competition.



The event is now open for registration and game play. Registration to participate in the High School Cyber Challenge is free.



The first round of the Challenge begins June 6 and runs through Sept. 27. The final round will be held live at the 2023 Michigan Cyber Summit Oct. 18, with the top 10 teams competing during the morning session.



To learn more about Michigan’s cybersecurity efforts, visit the provided link.