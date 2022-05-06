CUUB To Host Matt Watroba & Fundraiser For Ukraine Refugees

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A special live musical celebration and fundraiser for Ukraine refugees is planned in Brighton this Sunday.



The Community Unitarian Universalists of Brighton are hosting Matt Watroba to lead a special Sunday morning service this Mother’s Day starting at 10:30am at their building at 3333 Old US-23.



Watroba is described as a community singer, song leader, veteran and educator. Officials say he sings and writes songs of compassion, inner strength, humor and everyday living – adding his passion for bringing community together through music and education is infectious.



Guests are welcome at Sunday’s service and a special offering will be taken to support Ukraine refugees. The money raised will be contributed to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee to support their work with refugees.



