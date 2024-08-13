Customers Line Up for Big Chicken Hartland Grand Opening

August 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The long anticipated Big Chicken restaurant is open for business in Hartland. The chicken franchise is under the umbrella of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.



WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison were out there live Tuesday, speaking to the franchisee and others.



"It's very close to the expressway. I think Hartland is a growing area and we will do great here," said franchisee Hafaid Gobah.



"It's really close to my house. I live 20 minutes away."



Tony Scott camped out at 8pm Monday.



"I want the good flavor and I want the Big Chicken. And I want to meet Shaq. It was a chance to take."



No sign of Shaquille O'Neal yet, but Gobah says the basketball great typically visits each location at least once.



Senior VP of Franchise Leadership Samuel Stanovich was not surprised there was a line around the corner before Tuesday's grand opening.



"The brand is all about big food, big flavor and big fun. And when you have a big boss named Shaquille, it brings the attraction," he says.



"We're very excited to be in Michigan with store number two, with our franchise group HD Development. Hartland, the buzz is around the neighborhood, and we're just excited to get open and feed some great local people."



