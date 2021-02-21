Wixom Firm Among Employers Cited For COVID Safety Violations

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State inspections have resulted in COVID violations at some local workplaces for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued emergency rule or general duty citations to 16 different workplaces with violations on Friday. Under MIOSHA’s Emergency Rules, businesses that resume in-person work must, among other things, have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE), and steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis. An emergency rule citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.



Custom Electric LLC. on West Road in Wixom was fined $2,800 for violations including failure to train employees, failure to conduct daily health screenings including a questionnaire, failure to require face coverings and failure to maintain social distancing. The inspection was said to be initiated in response to a re-inspection assignment. Those cited have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.



A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties. By entering into the Agreement an employer must also agree to not seek an appeal.



The full citation document is attached.