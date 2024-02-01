Weight Restriction Imposed On Curtis Road Bridge

February 1, 2024

A weight restriction is now in effect on an area bridge due to structural deterioration.



The restriction is for the Curtis Road bridge over the Wagner Drain, between North Territorial Road and Brookville Road in Salem Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advised that it reduced the load rating on the structure effective today to 36/55/65.



A schedule for maintenance at the location is undetermined.



