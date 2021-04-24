Currie Road Closure Extended In Lyon Township

April 24, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







A road closure has been extended in Lyon Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County advises that the Consumers Energy closure of Currie Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile for gas main work has been extended until approximately mid-May. The road was closed on April 14th and was originally scheduled to re-open this past Wednesday.



During the closure, access to homes and businesses on the road will be maintained. The detour for through traffic is 8 Mile to Napier Road to 10 Mile Road and vice versa.



The work is being done by Henkels and McCoy Inc. under a permit issued by the Road Commission for Oakland County.



The impacted section of Currie Road carries approximately 1,780 vehicles per day.



The project is related to ongoing work on Currie Road. Road Commission Senior Communications Manager Craig Bryson told WHMI and Consumers Energy is moving their service in anticipation of paving next year of the section of Currie Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile.