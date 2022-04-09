Gravel Road Paving / Roundabout Project Starts Next Week

April 9, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lengthy road and intersection closures start this coming week for gravel road paving and roundabout construction in Lyon Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Currie Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile as well as the 8 Mile/Currie Road intersection on the Lyon Township and Salem Township border starting Friday. That section of Currie Road carries approximately 1,800 vehicles daily.



The 8 Mile/Currie Road intersection will also be closed for roundabout construction through approximately late June. Once that roundabout is complete, the contractor will close the 9 Mile/Currie Road intersection for the construction of a second roundabout.



The project includes the asphalt paving of Currie Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile, which is currently gravel; the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the 8 Mile Rd/Currie Rd intersection; construction of a “compact” single-lane roundabout at the 9 Mile Rd/Currie Rd intersection; Drainage improvements; new concrete curbs and gutters; new signs and pavement markings.



During the work, access to homes along Currie Road will be maintained; however, residents will need to use 9 Mile Road during the construction of the roundabout at 8 Mile and Currie Roads. For the 9 Mile/Currie Road roundabout construction, Currie Road residents will have access from 8 Mile.



Detours for thru-traffic are:



- Currie Rd closure: 7 Mile Rd to Napier Rd to 10 Mile Rd, back to Currie Rd and vice versa.



- 8 Mile Rd traffic during the 8 Mile Rd/Currie Rd intersection closure: 8 Mile Rd to Griswold Rd to 10 Mile Rd to Napier Rd, back to 8 Mile Rd and vice versa.



The approximately $4.4 million project is mostly funded with federal road dollars. The remaining cost will be split between the Road Commission and Lyon Township, with the Washtenaw County Road Commission contributing to the 8 Mile/Currie Road roundabout.



