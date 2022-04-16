8 Mile/Currie Road Closures Begin Monday

April 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After some delays, lengthy road and intersection closures will start Monday for gravel road paving and roundabout construction in Lyon Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County delayed the closure of Currie Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile as well as the 8 Mile/Currie Road intersection on the Lyon Township and Salem Township border. It was originally expected to close Friday.



That section of Currie Road carries approximately 1,800 vehicles daily.



The 8 Mile/Currie Road intersection will also be closed for roundabout construction through approximately late June.



Once that roundabout is complete, the contractor will close the 9 Mile/Currie Road intersection for the construction of a second roundabout.



During the work, access to homes along Currie Road will be maintained. However, residents will need to use 9 Mile Road during the construction of the roundabout at 8 Mile and Currie Roads.



More information about the project is available in the link.