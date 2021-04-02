Currie Road In Lyon Township To Close Until October

April 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Lyon Township commuters should prepare for a road closure that will stretch through summer and into fall.



The Road Commission for Oakland County is expecting to soon close Currie Road, in Lyon Township, from Nine Mile Road to Ten Mile Road. This gravel road paving project is estimated to start on April 12th and be completed in early October.



Approximately 1,300 vehicles use that stretch of Currie Road, daily.



During construction, access to homes and properties will be maintained.



The detour route for through traffic is Ten Mile to Napier Road to Nine Mile, back to Currie Road, and vice versa.



The project is expected to cost roughly $2.7-million. It will be paid for largely through federal funds, with the remaining portion shared by the RCOC, Lyon Township, and Oakland County general government. Work to be done includes paving the 1-mile stretch with asphalt, installation of concrete curbs and gutters, improvements to drainage, and new signs and pavement marking to be added.



Phase 2 of the project will be paving Currie Road from Eight Mile to Nine Mile Road. That is expected to begin in the Spring of 2022.



To learn more about the Currie Road project, visit www.rcocweb.org/529/Currie-Road-2020-2022