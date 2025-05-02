Curious Kids Can Check Out Howell Rec's 'Touch a Truck'

May 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Children can get an up-close look at emergency vehicles May 10.



The purpose of the event is to give people a chance to explore the inside of trucks and other vehicles they see every day, from garbage trucks to firetrucks and police cars, and learn about the purpose of different organization’s and vehicles.



The Howell Recreation Touch a Truck will kick off with a sensory friendly hour from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. The vehicles will not have any lights or sirens on, allowing children a quieter chance to see and explore.



Touch a Truck will wrap up at 2 p.m.



The event is being held at the Livingston County Circuit Court Clerk lot, located at 204 S. Highlander Way. There is no registration necessary and it’s free.



(photo credit: Howell Recreation)