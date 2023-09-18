Construction On Cundy & Maxfield Roads This Week

September 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





PROJECT UPDATE: In addition to information from the original construction advisory, Cundy Rd will be closed tomorrow, 09/19/23, between Maxfield Road and Bullard Road for road base repairs.



A few notes regarding properties within the closure limits:



-The properties of 11920 and 12032 Cundy Rd will only be accessible to and from the west.



-The properties of 12195, 12198, and 12226 Cundy Rd will only be accessible to and from the east.







A road rehabilitation project is scheduled this week in the Brighton and Hartland Township areas.



Work will be starting today on Cundy Road from M-59 to Hartland Glen Lane, and on Maxfield Road from Cundy Road to the end of the pavement.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the roads will remain open under flag control and motorists are advised to consider alternate routes during the construction.



The work is expected to be completed by Saturday.