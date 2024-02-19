Culvert Replacement To Close Huron River Drive In Dexter Area

February 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Culvert replacement work will force a road closure starting today in the Dexter area.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that Huron River Drive will be closed between North Territorial Road and Chamberlin Road in Dexter and Webster Townships to replace a crossroad culvert.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately three days to complete.



However, the Road Commission advises that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to a detour map is provided.