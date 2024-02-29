Culvert Replacement Projects Force Road Closures

February 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Culvert replacement projects are forcing some road closures this week.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Colby Road between Donner Rd and Dexter Town Hall Road in Dexter Township starting today to replace a crossroad culvert. The road improvements are expected to take approximately two days to complete.



Additionally on Wednesday, a project was planned to start on Zeeb Road between Joy Road and Daly Road in Webster Township.



The Road Commission advises all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.